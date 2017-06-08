NXP and Google Cloud Use New Cloud IoT Core

Key features of the new Cloud IoT Core solution include:

End-to-end security – Enable end-to-end security using certificate-based authentication and TLS; devices running Android Things or ones supporting the Cloud IoT Core security requirements can deliver full stack security.

Out-of-box data Insights – Use downstream analytic systems by integrating with Google Big Data Analytics and ML services.

Serverless infrastructure: Scale instantly without limits using horizontal scaling on Google’s serverless platform.

NXP Android Things Platform

Powered by the i.MX 6UL and i.MX7D applications processors, the PICO-iMX 6UL/7D boards from TechNexion and the Argon i.MX 6UL board from VVDN Technologies speed development and time to market for IoT products. All three boards have been qualified and tested by Google to run Android Things at optimal performance.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.