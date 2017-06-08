NXP and Google Cloud Use New Cloud IoT Core
June 8, 2017
NXP Semiconductors’ Android Things platform supports the new Google Cloud IoT Core, a fully managed service that allows users to connect and manage devices at a global scale. The Cloud IoT Core includes various Google services that unlock the value of real-time IoT data for smart city initiatives and deployments.
“Cloud IoT Core was designed to simplify digital transformation by helping customers leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics and machine learning capabilities and act on insights, in real time, from operational data that was previously inaccessible,” said Adam Massey, director, Strategic Technology Partners at Google Cloud via a press release.
Developed in early partnership with Google, the NXP Android Things platform features an i.MX applications processor to enable cost-effective, feature-rich functionality to a broad group of developers, makers and OEMs. The platform was designed to enable rapid development of affordable, connected, Android-based IoT devices. Now with Google Cloud IoT Core, enterprise and city developers can use NXP’s platform to help create a smart, interconnected system of devices that are securely managed and provisioned through the Google Cloud in a city-wide deployment.The Google Cloud IoT Core includes services such as Pub/Sub, Dataflow, Bigtable, BigQuery and Data Studio to provide a complete solution for collecting, processing, analyzing and visualizing IoT data in real time to support improved operational efficiency.
Key features of the new Cloud IoT Core solution include:
- End-to-end security – Enable end-to-end security using certificate-based authentication and TLS; devices running Android Things or ones supporting the Cloud IoT Core security requirements can deliver full stack security.
- Out-of-box data Insights – Use downstream analytic systems by integrating with Google Big Data Analytics and ML services.
- Serverless infrastructure: Scale instantly without limits using horizontal scaling on Google’s serverless platform.
NXP Android Things Platform
Powered by the i.MX 6UL and i.MX7D applications processors, the PICO-iMX 6UL/7D boards from TechNexion and the Argon i.MX 6UL board from VVDN Technologies speed development and time to market for IoT products. All three boards have been qualified and tested by Google to run Android Things at optimal performance.
For more information, visit NXP.
