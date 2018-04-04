OnScale Cloud Solver-as-a-Service Now Generally Available

OnScale announces the general availability of its flagship Solver-as-a-Service Platform, OnScale Cloud. This announcement follows the company’s exit from stealth and $3M Seed raise in March and successful beta trials with Fortune 100 engineering firms and startups.

OnScale Cloud directly addresses skyrocketing demand for advanced computer-aided engineering (CAE) and Cloud high-performance computing (HPC) resources to solve next-generation engineering challenges in 5G RF, internet of things (IoT)/industrial internet of things (IIoT) sensors, biomedical and smart car industries.

Solver-as-a-Service Platform

OnScale’s Solver-as-a-Service platform is now generally available and combines advanced CAE multiphysics solvers with a scalable Cloud HPC platform. OnScale gives computational power, agility and scalability through a novel Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pay-as-you-go subscription model.

OnScale only charges engineers for actual solver time, measured in core-hours. Engineers can use as many HPC instances as they like to solve massive optimization studies in parallel.

OnScale Cloud is offered in three monthly subscriptions, all with a bundle of core-hours included, for discounted, on-demand pricing:

Free: Any engineer can begin using OnScale for free and receive 10 core-hours, per month without commitment. Ten core-hours is sufficient to perform many simulations of simple devices. Additional on-demand core-hours can be purchased with a credit card for $10 per core-hour.

Professional: The Professional OnScale Cloud subscription is $300 per month and includes 50 core-hours, which opens up simulation of more complicated designs and parametric design studies. Additional on-demand core-hours can be purchased for $9 per core-hour at the Professional subscription level.

Team: The Team OnScale Cloud subscription is $1,000 per month and includes 200 core-hours, enough for a small engineering team to optimize next-generation devices. Additional on-demand core-hours can be purchased for $7 per core-hour at the Team subscription level.

“OnScale was built for engineers, by engineers,” says Ian Campbell, CEO of OnScale. “We’ve experienced the restrictive nature of legacy CAE tools ourselves, so we designed OnScale tools to help engineers at Fortune 100 companies and startups alike remove cost and compute constraints. Our early beta customer success confirms the pent-up demand within the engineering community for a better way to design the future of 5G, IoT and IIoT, biomedical and driverless car products.”

