OnScale Garners $3M in Seed Funding

OnScale announces $3 million in strategic seed funding and unveils a solver-as-a-service platform that gives engineers the power to accelerate innovation in the $40 billion 5G, biomedical, internet of things (IoT) and driverless car markets.

OnScale was co-founded by CEO Ian Campbell, VP of Product Development Dr. Robbie Banks, and VP of Engineering Dr. Gerry Harvey as a spin-off company from Thornton Tomasetti. Thornton Tomasetti led the seed round with participation from Silicon Valley investors like Michael Lehman, former CFO of Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, and Sun Microsystems, and CampbellKlein, an early stage high-tech venture fund.

Introducing Solver-as-a-Service

PlatformOnScale has built a solver-as-a-service platform with advanced computer-aided engineering (CAE) multiphysics solvers that are integrated with a scalable cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform.

OnScale is initially targeting underserved market verticals, worth $4 billion, with heavy demand for advanced CAE and HPC. OnScale will initially focus on the following market segments:

5G– RF Filters and RF switches for 5G smartphones and base stations;

RF Filters and RF switches for 5G smartphones and base stations; internet of things (IoT) and industrial internet of things (IIoT)– Microphone arrays for Alexa-style IoT devices, motion and gesture sensors, biometric and fingerprint sensors and industrial sensor systems;

Microphone arrays for Alexa-style IoT devices, motion and gesture sensors, biometric and fingerprint sensors and industrial sensor systems; biomed– Advanced therapies, targeted treatment planning and consumer ultrasound; and

Advanced therapies, targeted treatment planning and consumer ultrasound; and driverless car systems–Driverless car sensing technologies like 3D ultrasound for object classification, driver and passenger monitoring.

OnScale’s platform gives individual engineers, boutique engineering design teams and multinational engineering firms computational power, agility, and scalability through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) pay-as-you-go subscription model. Engineers using OnScale won’t have to buy new CAE software licenses, paying for maintenance and support, procuring expensive HPC hardware or waiting for IT to deploy and maintain CAE systems.

OnScale has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides cloud HPC hardware, security and availability.



The OnScale Solver-as-a-Service will be commercially available in Q2 2018.

