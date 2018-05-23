Onshape Debuts Onshape Enterprise

Onshape is introducing Onshape Enterprise, a new premium edition of Onshape designed for modern companies with sophisticated design processes that include multiple contributors across multiple locations, the company reports. Onshape Enterprise helps companies accelerate their design processes while protecting IP to a degree that wasn’t possible with old CAD and PDM.

Enterprise is built to provide the secure control, universal access, visibility and integration capabilities that modern enterprises need, according to Onshape. The company adds that it provides the framework to work faster, work more securely, work with more control and work with maximum insight – all optimized for your unique design process.

Onshape Enterprise includes a host of new features, including: customized project and role-based access control; comprehensive audit logs; centralized access reporting; single sign-on; enforced 2-factor authentication (2FA); custom domain address; instant setup, provisioning and de-provisioning; employee & guest user access; full & light user types; real-time analytics; project activity tracking; and analytics raw data export.

As for the new real-time analytics capability, because Onshape Enterprise runs on a centralized cloud database instead of federated vaults and local file systems like old CAD and PDM, it’s possible to permanently record all user activity as it happens – including every login, extrude, fillet, mate, merge, share, export and comment in real time. This makes it possible to provide comprehensive visibility into who did what and when, how engineering effort is trending over time, and who is contributing in what ways. This provides a permanent granular audit log for increased security, and, it allows managers to understand what’s actually going on with their team.

One of the major new capabilities in Enterprise is the introduction of new user categories, specifically a new “Light User” type. An Enterprise Light User can be configured with privileges that may include viewing, exporting and commenting. These privileges can suit roles like sales and marketing, manufacturing partners, suppliers, or executive stakeholders who don’t need CAD modeling capabilities, but do need visibility to design data and activity as it happens.

An Enterprise Light User subscription costs just 1/10 of an Enterprise Full User seat.

Additionally, Enterprise offers a new Guest status that gives users access only to Documents that have specifically been shared with them. This status applies to external contractors, vendors, suppliers and clients who need temporary access to a curated subset of design data. In combination with the Full User and Light User types, the Guest User status provides the ability to give stakeholders the privileges necessary to keep project and data moving with appropriate transparency and oversight. The result is better information flow and fewer missed opportunities and misunderstandings.

Onshape Enterprise is fully customizable for projects, roles, company security rules, approval workflows and sharing privileges.

With the introduction of Onshape Enterprise, Onshape now offers a complete product line for modern engineering teams. Onshape Enterprise also adds advanced security, granular access controls and real-time analytics that help large teams work faster without losing control.

For more info, visit Onshape.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.