ONU Makes Available Cloud-Based 3D CAD Conversion Platform

Startup ONU announces the general availability of ONU 3DLite, a cloud-based 3D visual platform designed to convert and optimize CAD files. With ONU 3DLite, engineers, designers and digital content creators can use CAD files to create all the visual content they need for use on 3D Web, AR, VR or mobile-based platforms.

“Manufacturers design products in CAD, but those files don’t easily translate to visuals that can be displayed on a mobile device, let alone in a web browser, virtual reality headset or augmented reality glasses,” says Sam Sesti, president of ONU. “ONU 3DLite changes that. Our easy-to-use tools automate processes that were previously manual, and significantly streamlines 3D asset creation. Native CAD files can be turned into low poly FBX files in just minutes.”

When content designers load native CAD data onto the cloud-based ONU 3DLite platform, it is automatically converted to a polygonal mesh in minutes, with up to 100x density reduction. Users can work with most major CAD formats, and ONU’s algorithms tessellate CAD files as they convert them. In addition, identical parts are automatically instanced to further reduce geometry. The platform’s level of detail adjustor and defeature detector tools allow content designers to precisely reduce additional density. All part numbers and hierarchies are retained, so they can be referenced in the creators’ 3D experiences and integrated into other backend systems. The files can then be easily exported to FBX format for use in tools like Blender, Maya, 3DS Max, Modo, ZBrush, Keyshot, Unity and Unreal.

For more info, visit ONU.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.