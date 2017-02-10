OpenBoM to Release BOM Management for Onshape Drawings

OpenBoM, a multi-tenant BOM management solution, announced a new set of features for its integrated app with the Onshape cloud CAD system. OpenBoM co-sponsored the Onshape Agile Design Pavilion at the Pacific Design and Manufacturing Expo in Anaheim, CA, where it made the announcement.

At the conference, openBoM unveiled BOM for Onshape Drawings, a new feature that the company says significantly increases the fully cloud-based collaboration between Onshape and openBoM. With the new feature, changes to an Onshape design will automatically be reflected in the BOM, ensuring that the drawing remains accurate and up-to-date.

Other openBoM enhancements demonstrated at the Agile Design Pavilion included:

Configured BOM drawing view, including pages, and balloons.

Reference properties connecting Items in the BOM with Onshape design URLs, e.g. Documents, Parts, Assemblies.

Improved navigation and application layout.

Early visibility of openBoM multi-level BOM collaboration tools.

“Integration of BOM with Drawings is another confirmation of how cloud technology can transform processes in distributed manufacturing environments,” said Jon Hirschtick, CEO and founder of Onshape.

For more information, visit OpenBoM.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.