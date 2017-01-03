Optimal+ Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global Company

Optimal+, a provider of big data analytics for semiconductor and electronics, has been named a 2016 Red Herring Top 100 Global Company.

According to Red Herring, Optimal+ was selected for its leadership in innovation and technology advancements with other leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia. With over 50 billion integrated circuits and printed circuit boards analyzed in 2016, Optimal+ has demonstrated that its big data solution enables better enterprise-wide decision-making through increased visibility into the global supply chain.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Optimal+ embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Optimal+ should be proud of its accomplishment.”

For more information, visit Optimal+.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.