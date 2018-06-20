Optimize Designs Automatically

Apiosoft says that its CORTIME parametric optimization tool for SOLIDWORKS helps engineers explore optimal designs by automating their design evaluation process. The company adds that the purpose of this computer-aided optimization (CAO) tool is to substitute the tedious manual design process of trial-and-error development with an automated, data-driven approach to design exploration and testing.

When given a SOLIDWORKS design to optimize, CORTIME uses its optimization algorithms to explore thousands of iterations of the design space based on user-defined design demands and performance goals, such as maximizing flow or reducing the mass without compromising product durability. There are no limits to the number of variables that users can set. CORTIME is also compatible with SOLIDWORKS Simulation files.

As it works through its process, CORTIME automatically modifies the model until it finds an optimal design solution. If a rebuild error occurs during the optimization process, CORTIME detects and rejects it then takes the error into account as it generates new designs, Apiosoft notes.

Once CORTIME completes the optimization process, users can work with its range of data analysis tools for selecting and analyzing the optimal design. CORTIME also provides an overview of the entire optimization process from start to finish that users can explore with the software’s data analysis tools. Users can restore every design in SOLIDWORKS if desired.

It features, among various other capabilities, the ability to run multi-objective optimizations, design of experiments (DOE), response curves, response surfaces, adaptive weight handling and parallel coordinates analyses. CORTIME provides progress graphs as well as the ability to verify rebuilds in ranges. CORTIME also comes with a Run Build Checker feature that enables users to test design space robustness before initiating an optimization.

Users can set up an optimization in CORTIME in three easy steps, according to the company:

define the areas of a design where CORTIME can make alterations;

identify the objectives to achieve; and

click the optimize button.

Apiosoft adds that CORTIME requires neither expert knowledge nor lengthy and expensive training to use. Product designers, it says, should have their first optimization up and running within minutes.

The CORTIME CAO tool integrates within the SOLIDWORKS environment, where it’s accessible through the SOLIDWORKS’ Add-in tab. Once an optimization has begun, CORTIME will run its optimization process unattended. The latter characteristic, the company notes, enables users to continue working on other projects as well as run large optimization jobs overnight.

CORTIME is available in single, multi-user (five users) and enterprise (up to 25 users) packages. Pricing for a monthly subscription ranges from $148 for a single user version to $1,147 for the enterprise edition.

