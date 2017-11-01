Optimizing for FSI

By Ed Turkel

Driven by steep competition, the global economy, constant threats of fraud and cybertheft, and a strict compliance and regulatory environment, the financial services industry has long been a forerunner in the IT transformation arena. At the same time, an explosion in data has put an increased focus on the convergence of high-performance computing and big data. The increase in data volumes is causing traditional scale-out storage models, including cloud storage, to grow exponentially. This, in turn, has fueled growing interest in machine and deep learning solutions to analyze and make decisions based on that data. As they become more mature, these AI solutions are likely to have enormous impact across a variety of areas of financial services.

In this issue of HPC Leading Edge, you will read about how high-performance computing is a growing dimension of high-frequency and high-performance trading in financial markets and how financial institutions are turning to

real-time fraud detection capabilities—enabled by HPC—to combat cybercriminals. You will also find examples of how organizations like MasterCard, Movement Mortgage and the Philippines Stock Exchange are fighting cyberfraud with machine learning, protecting sensitive financial data and preparing for high-frequency trading.

Ed Turkel is HPC Strategist at Dell EMC.