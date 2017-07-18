Optimizing Security — Safeguard Your Printing Environment

Dear DE Reader:

You have firewalls, antivirus software and what have you. You may also have a false sense of security. See, sitting over there are your large-format printing systems. Those networked devices, especially older models, can be a gaping hole in your security strategy. Increasingly, the black hats use printing systems as an easy backdoor into confidential data. Today’s Check it Out link takes you to a white paper that’s a must-read for anyone considering a new large-format printing system as well as for anyone charged with assessing and deterring security risks.

Canon Solutions America has been among the leaders in implementing security features in its printing systems. You can even say they’re aggressive about it. Canon’s newest Océ PlotWave technical document printing systems incorporate a host of security options to avert common security risks and multiple ways to evolve to deter future risks. The “Optimizing Security Whitepaper — Safeguard Your Printing Environment” describes these features, how they’re primed to adapt and respond as new threats arise and the security policy that guides them.

The paper begins with an explanation of the Océ large-format printing system security policy. It then details five strategic technical implementations of that policy. These secure the controller and safeguard the network, user data, data privacy and management and support. Each implementation has separate coverage. All explain their importance to you. Many technical details enrich the presentations, but nothing juicy for the nasties is compromised, as you would assume from a well-done public treatment of security technologies.

In a Nutshell: Optimizing Security Whitepaper—Safeguard Your Printing Environment Explains security risks encountered within large-format printing environments.

Describes the Océ large-format printing system security policy to avert common risks.

Itemizes and details five technical implementations of that policy including system controller hardening.

Addresses safeguarding networks, user data, data privacy as well as management and support.

Helps you assess your current large-format printing environment security strategy. Learn more here.

IT administrators, engineering management and computer nerds will devour this paper, even if it is a sobering topic. Admins in particular and nerds naturally will likely pore over and think long about the security features, system architecture and network impact of Canon’s Océ large-format printing systems. Management will better understand why and how a secure printing environment is as vital an investment in an enterprise security strategy as any other measure taken.

Perhaps this paper’s biggest strength is that it’ll help you compare and contrast your current large-format printing security strategy with what this paper discusses. With the information gleaned here, you can make informed evaluations on the efficacy of what you’re doing now and what you could do in the future.

The upshot: “Optimizing Security Whitepaper — Safeguard Your Printing Environment” is a page-turner and an eye-opener. Hit today’s Check it Out link and download your copy.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE