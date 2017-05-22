OPTIS’ HIM 2017 Integrates Haptics Feedback, VR Audio

Before a product exists, such as a car for example, manufacturers can use HIM to validate a visual alignment of doors, wings, lamps, chromes and door locks. HIM provides a high-fidelity visualization and a full immersion in a virtual environment–giving access to the outside and inside of the future vehicle. Together, teams can make decisions regarding shapes, tolerances, materials, lighting and colors.

OPTIS provides both software and hardware solutions. Hardware material scanner is used to capture colors, materials, surfaces and textures of the objects the data is then dropped directly to the HIM software. Quadro GPUs provide the reliability and performance HIM software requires to experience 3D virtual prototypes immediately in scale.

HIM also allows a full-body motion capture to evaluate interaction between end-users and future products. HIM includes collision detection based on NVIDIA PhysX. High-fidelity sound restitution using VRWorks’ VR Audio to fully simulate how sound propagates, combined with the audio material definition expertise of OPTIS GENESIS, market reference for audio simulation in aerospace and car industry, provides for a realistic VR immersion.

HIM offers a real-time interactive experiment simulator that let companies test virtual prototypes in a highly realistic 3D environment. Multiple lighting configurations can be simulated with various scenarios such as day and night time driving, types of road conditions and weather.

Before building the production line, manufacturers can use HIM to model the line in virtual reality and study any gesture to be performed both by humans and robots.

For more info, visit OPTIS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.