OPTIS and Lucid Motors Announce Collaboration

OPTIS, a global virtual prototyping company, and Lucid Motors, a luxury mobility company that has a focus on premium electric vehicles, announce their partnership to virtually test the next generation of automotive lighting solutions.

The partnership uses OPTIS’ software and expertise to rapidly develop and test Lucid’s multilens array lighting system. This new lighting system increases vehicle and pedestrian safety and is featured in Lucid Motors’ luxury sedan, Lucid Air.

Multilens array lighting, developed in-house at Lucid, uses thousands of lenses, creating a high-resolution field of light. The headlights also increase vehicle and pedes-trian safety with homogeneous light distribution in a self-adjusting and glare-free solution. The design, which was refined through OPTIS’s simulation technology, is slim and provides for better light distribution without consuming more energy, the company reports.

“Lucid Motors’ lighting team uses the OPTIS light modeling software SPEOS to speed up their design process and explore the potential of the multi-lens array solution,” says Chris Grieve, director of OPTIS West Coast Operations “SPEOS’ simulation capabilities empower Lucid to quickly explore and refine their design in the most efficient and physically accurate way.”

OPTIS provides software and expertise to help Lucid Motors understand how this new headlight system will look and perform on the road. Using VRX, OPTIS’s real-time interactive driving simulator, Lucid Motors is able to test and experience the performance of their headlights with virtual prototypes on virtual test tracks, recreating realistic traffic conditions, including weather, oncoming cars and pedestrians. The software is employed across the automotive industry, from OEMs to Tier-1 suppliers, to create virtual prototypes that decrease time-to-market and contribute to frictionless safety testing.

“VRX enables Lucid’s engineers see how the headlight’s beam will look on the road and how it interacts with sensors on the car,” says Dr. Hans Christoph Eckstein, senior technical specialist, Optical Engineering at Lucid Motors. “This allows us to shape and change the beam and make sure it accurately simulates its behavior and charac-teristics.”

For more information, visit OPTIS and Lucid Motors.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.