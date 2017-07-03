Optisys Uses Metal Additive Manufacturing to Reduce Part Count

Optisys LLC, a provider of 3D-printed metal micro-antenna products for aerospace and defense applications, recently completed a project that documents the advantages of employing additive manufacturing (AM) to produce such systems for aerospace and defense purposes.

​The test-piece demonstrator project involved a complete redesign of a high-bandwidth, directional tracking antenna array for aircraft (known as a Ka-band 4×4 Monopulse Array). Optisys performed every aspect of the design work in-house and printed the component in a single piece on its Concept Laser machine, Optisys reports.

Optisys conducted a profitability analysis on how their redesigned microwave antennae test piece compared to a legacy design that is traditionally manufactured. By optimizing their design for additive manufacturing, Optisys says it realized the following benefits:

part count reduction from 100 discrete pieces to a 1 piece integrated assembly;

weight savings of over 95%;

lead time reduced from 11 months to 2 months;

production costs reduced by 20% to 25%; and

non-recurring costs reduced by 75%.

Optisys says it can print in a variety of metals with its Concept Laser machine, though for antenna products they prefer aluminum because of its surface conductivity, light weight, corrosion resistance and strength under shock and vibration.

For more info, visit Optisys LLC and Concept Laser.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.