Optomec Showcases 3D Printed Metals and Electronics Solutions at RAPID

Optomec showcased a hybrid-controlled atmosphere system based on Optomec LENS metal additive manufacturing technology at the RAPID + TCT 2017 conference. This new LENS system enables additive and subtractive processing of aluminum, titanium and other reactive metals in one machine tool platform.

In addition, Optomec showcased a 3D printed sensor application that was developed working with its customer General Electric (GE). The production solution uses Optomec’s Aerosol Jet system to print passive strain sensors directly onto turbine blades used in an industrial gas turbine. The sensors are composed of a ceramic material that can withstand the very high operating temperatures seen in the hot section of the gas turbine. These sensors can detect deformations in the underlying metal. The data from the sensors has a direct tie to GE’s Predix software platform.

For more info, visit Optomec.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.