Optomec Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Printers

Optomec offers its Aerosol Jet systems.
Aerosol Jet is a printing tool for precision deposition of polymeric and metal inks for sensors, according to the company. The process is a non-contact, high resolution printing technology that is compatible with a wide range of conductive, insulating, and resistive materials, the company adds. Aerosol Jet technology is scalable and is in use today for high volume production applications.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.