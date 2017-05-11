Optomec and TNSC Forge Alliance

Optomec established a strategic alliance with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC), a supplier of industrial, specialty, and electronic gases. This strategic alliance will enable TNSC, and its subsidiary Matheson, to resell Optomec LENS 3D printers as part of a total AM solution offering including gases, powder feed stock, and metal heat treatment techniques, and Optomec to expand LENS product sales by using TNSC group sales network in Japan, U.S. and Asia. As part of the alliance, TNSC has also made a capital investment in Optomec.

In addition to industrial gases, TNSC is also a supplier of metal welding solutions. TNSC organizes a dedicated technical team for additive manufacturing technology at its gas application R&D lab in Yamanashi, Japan, and will feature an Optomec LENS printer to be used for applied technical support, demonstration services and creation of innovative and efficient additive manufacturing solutions. This will be an integrated Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology Lab in Asia and will be supported by technology alliances with various industry partners.

