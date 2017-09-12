PADT, Stratasys Create Additive Manufacturing Lab in Colorado

Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies (PADT), an engineering product and services company, reports that it is teaming with Stratasys Ltd. to unveil an additive manufacturing lab in Colorado, located at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. Expected to open later this fall, the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory is reportedly dedicated to advance use of 3D printing for creation of composite tooling applications addressing complex design and manufacturing requirements.

At the centerpiece of this lab are additive technology solutions from Stratasys, enabling students and engineers to speed production and streamline efficiencies with 3D printed, custom tooling solutions, according to Stratasys. Backed by the Stratasys Fortus 900mc Production 3D printer, the environment is funded through a grant from Lockheed Martin Space Systems.

Initially deployed at MSU Denver, the additive manufacturing curriculum will later become available for use by other academic institutions across the country. Additionally, PADT will work with MSU Denver, Lockheed Martin and other users to build a Fortus 900mc Users Group within the Rocky Mountain region.

For more info, visit Stratasys Ltd. and Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.