PAM-STAMP 2018 Debuts

ESI Group has released the 2018 version of PAM-STAMP, its solution focused on minimizing tryout times and the cost of sheet metal forming manufacturing. The 2018 release, ESI reports, offers a tool to help engineers eliminate the last uncertainties before entering the physical tryout. It also can help engineers predict the perceived quality of a full component after the assembly process, the company adds.

PAM-STAMP provides the potential to effectively incorporate the full behavior of the press and die system during the forming process and to derive the material parameters for accurate material models automatically. New features introduced in the 2018 version also enable review of the final part quality in ESI’s Virtual Light Room.

ESI reports that, with the latest release of PAM-STAMP, automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) can benefit from a solution that enables complete virtual tryout. This, it explains, can eliminate the last uncertainties before physical tryout.

To make sure the final assembled component is within tolerances, not only individual parts can now be managed, but also the full assembly process for doors and closures. PAM-STAMP 2018 addresses thermal joining effects due to spot-welding and intermediate distortion analysis (that is, springback). New capabilities are also available for (roll-) hemming, with or without gluing of the components. Final dimensional control is enabled, and the quality of assembled panels can be reviewed in a Virtual Light Room.

For the highest possible simulation accuracy, ESI says its development team worked on an efficient material characterization wizard that enables engineers to work with the most advanced material models at no additional cost or effort. All material parameters are obtained from standard uni-axial tensile test data automatically.

With this latest release, PAM-STAMP introduces a method that couples stamping simulations and tool deformation simulations in real time. This, the company explains, replicates tool shape changes during the entire forming process. The method enables users to achieve accuracy for springback prediction and cosmetic defects analysis, it adds.

To help users fully benefit from all recent developments and run simulations with the highest accuracy, ESI says it has improved the HPC (high-performance computing) capabilities of PAM-STAMP’s sheet metal forming solvers significantly. The company reports that excellent scalability is now available up to 128 cores. This means that even for the largest panels a minimum of two iterations of high-quality forming simulation can be completed during working hours, according to ESI.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.