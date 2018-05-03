PART Engineering Expands Partnership; Adds Software to Altair Alliance

Altair is adding S-Life FKM, software developed by PART Engineering, to the Altair Partner Alliance (APA). S-Life FKM is a static and fatigue strength software for the assessment of FEA results according to the German FKM guideline.

“Our strength assessment software, S-Life FKM provides the user a significant increase in accuracy and reliability when evaluating FEA results,” says Dr. Wolfgang Korte, managing director at PART Engineering. “With a unique approach to identify critical stress hot spots, S-Life FKM is much faster and more precise than manual assessment of stresses. Users frequently provide feedback that the cost of the software pays off very quickly after carrying out a few assessments.”

Used as a postprocessor, with the push of a button, the computed stresses are processed in such a way in S-Life FKM that an assessment of the static and fatigue strength according to the FKM guideline is carried out. As a result of the assessment, the static and cyclic utilization ratios are displayed as a contour plot. The scope of application includes companies that develop metal components made of steel, cast iron and aluminum materials that have requirements for the components’ mechanical strength.

”Adding S-Life to the partner products provides another first class fatigue solution to our clients,” says Dr. Uwe Schramm, Altair CTO for solvers, optimization, and smart multiphysics solutions and strategy. “FKM is a widely used standard in the design and engineering of machinery.”

An introductory webinar for S-Life FKM will be held on May 17 at 10 a.m. EST.

