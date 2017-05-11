Paxis Launches and Introduces its new WAV 3D Printing Process

Paxis LLC has launched at Rapid + TCT and announced its 3D printing Wave Applied Voxel (WAV) process. A scalable, industrial additive manufacturing technology, WAV is designed to have exponentially upgradeable speeds with modular hardware expansions, all while yielding a lower cost of operation.

The WAV process was imagined and designed by a small team within CIDEAS Inc, an industrial 3D printing service bureau, with its roots dating back to 1998.

“WAV (pronounced wave) is a truly scalable, modular industrial additive manufacturing technology, which is expandable in both build size and speed,” says Mike Littrell, founder of Paxis LLC and co-inventor of WAV. “The attributes of the WAV process will allow resin developers to re-think material development which was hindered by the limitations of previous technologies.”

The company says WAV is capable of producing parts much larger than traditional AM systems sold today, but requires a smaller footprint (per cubic inch of volume) than laser, jetting or digital light processing (DLP) based process. It also claims WAV can reach projected speeds that are 4x, 8x, 24x+ faster than the fastest large vat systems on the market.

For more information visit Paxis and CIDEAS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.