PBScloud.io: Altair Simplifies Access to Cloud HPC

Altair makes available PBScloud.io, its latest appliance solution to enable and expand cloud computing for organizations, the company reports. PBScloud.io allows users to model, build and run high performance computing (HPC) appliances on public and private clouds, as well as bare-metal infrastructures.

Key features in PBScloud.io include multi-cloud management (users are free to use more than one cloud provider and can deploy PBScloud.io on a public cloud, private cloud and bare-metal); security and governance (secured setup and ability to customize security policies; lifecycle management (enterprise features, which allow users to create, deploy and remove appliances); and easy deployment.

For more info, visit Altair and PBSCloud.io.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.