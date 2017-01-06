Penguin Computing Releases Scyld ClusterWare 7

Penguin Computing has released Scyld ClusterWare 7 for high-performance computing (HPC) cluster management.

Scyld ClusterWare 7 also provides support for Intel Omni-Path and Mellanox InfiniBand architectures. According to a company press release, Penguin Computing’s years of HPC expertise allow ClusterWare to be highly-tuned for HPC workloads by offering pre-bundled OS optimizations for cluster performance, a single system install for straightforward change management, tools for monitoring cluster health, ready-to-run HPC schedulers, a wide array of optimized MPI implementations, and all the middleware needed to effectively run a compute cluster.

“The release of Scyld ClusterWare 7 continues the growth of Penguin’s HPC provisioning software and enables support of large scale clusters ranging to thousands of nodes,” said Victor Gregorio, senior vice president of Cloud Services at Penguin Computing. “We are pleased to provide this upgraded version of Scyld ClusterWare to the community for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, CentOS 7 and Scientific Linux 7.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.