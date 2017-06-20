Penguin Computing Unveils Open Compute Servers

Penguin Computing’s second generation ARM based Tundra server platforms featuring Cavium ThunderX2 will focus on highly-scalable Hyperscale and HPC-type workloads including big data, large-scale graph analytics, molecular dynamics, and Ceph / Cloud storage, the company reports. Performance will be driven by ThunderX2 ARMv8 SOCs optimized for these workloads, with high-performance custom cores, dual socket coherent connectivity and high memory bandwidth & capacity.

Penguin Computing Tundra servers featuring Cavium ThunderX2 CPUs are now available for customer evaluation, with general availability in the fourth calendar quarter of 2017. Penguin Computing welcomes interested parties to contact the company regarding the early access program.

For more info, visit Penguin Computing and Cavium.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.