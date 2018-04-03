Philips to Offer 49-in. Curved Super-wide QHD Display

EPI, the North American brand license partner for Philips monitors announces that its Philips Brilliance 49-in. 492P8 Curved Super-wide LCD display will be hitting U.S. markets with a new QHD display in Q4 of 2018.

The display recently earned a 2018 iF Design Award. iF Design Awards are hosted by design association, iF International Form Design GmbH in Hannover.

The display features a 5120×1440 resolution VA panel with an 1800R curvature, up to 600 nits brightness, up to 5,000:1 contrast ratio and 178 degree viewing angles. This monitor’s frameless display is intended to target users with multi-monitor configurations in finance, engineering, design, audio/video production and other industries who would want to swap two displays for one super-wide. For connectivity, the monitor features DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, VGA, USB 3.0 and Ethernet.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.