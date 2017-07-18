Photron Builds CAD System Around Spatial’s CGM Core Modeler

Spatial Corp., provider of 3D software development toolkits for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, reports that Photron Limited of Japan has adopted the CGM Core Modeler as the modeling kernel for its new Zunou CAD3D software suite.

Beyond its imaging business, Photron develops and markets 2D/3D CAD software solutions, specializing in application fields, such as machinery design, architecture and civil engineering. The company’s current focus is to target CAD solutions to part suppliers of the automobile and aircraft industries.

The CGM Core Modeler supplies functions to create, modify and query objects, as well as to support visualization, simulation and analysis. With its memory optimization strategies, CGM Core Modeler reportedly has a capacity for large data handling. As a result, designing and manipulating of large models is said to be fast and reliable.

“Given the widespread usage of CATIA applications in our market space, using the same modeling kernel gives us the ability to directly edit these models without any loss of accuracy or quality due to translation,” says Shinoda Yuji, executive officer, CAD Solutions Department Chief of Photron.

A beta version of Zunou CAS3D was unveiled at the 28th Design and Manufacturing Solutions Exhibition, and was available for review at the Technology Exhibition for People and Vehicles at Nagoya 2017, in late June.

For more info, visit Photron Limited and

Spatial Corp.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.