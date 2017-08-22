PHPWomen Issues Scholarship for ZendCon 2017

PHPWomen is slated to give out a scholarship this year at ZendCon, a conference held on October 23-26 in Las Vegas.

This scholarship includes a full conference pass and three hotel nights at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and is open to anyone.

PHPWomen will consider every application and will favor people who would not be able to attend the conference without this sponsorship, examining each applicant individually, and may also cover travel costs for the selected recipient.

A part of the larger PHP community, PHPWomen is an inclusive and global network providing support. The group offers event scholarships, mentoring and education, and ways for people to connect.

In its 13th year, ZendCon offers conference sessions, in-depth technical tutorials, an experiential exhibit hall, and many chances to learn about enterprise PHP and open source development, focusing on the latest for PHP 7, the evolution of frameworks and tools, and innovations on many open source technologies related to the web.

For more info, visit ZendCon and PHPWomen.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.