Platform to Develop and Deploy IoT Apps Quickly

Dear DE Reader:

Everybody’s talking about the industrial internet of things (IIoT). But, oy! What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to IIoT. Developing IoT apps then building and implementing an IIoT strategy requires a host of supporting structures and toolsets. Today’s Check it Out link takes you to a new cloud-enabled portfolio with a long pedigree of making IIoT happen. It’s quite interesting and free to try.

Last September, Software AG launched Cumulocity IoT, a cloud-enabled platform offering a portfolio of IoT technologies and services. Cumulocity IoT works as a SaaS (software as a service) platform or on-site. That’s your choice, with “choice” being the operative word. More on that below.

Pedigree: Software AG’s Digital Business Platform has the creds when it comes to digital transformation technologies—things like integrations, processes, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities. Cumulocity has developed its IoT device and application management platform since 2010. Cumulocity IoT unites these in a solutions portfolio that you use to develop and deploy IoT apps and solutions.

Choice: For one, Cumulocity IoT offers prepackaged solutions for jobs like condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, tracking/tracing, device management and sensor management. Two, it’s scalable, so you can start small with the solutions you need and grow at your speed.

In a Nutshell: Cumulocity IoT Cloud-enabled SaaS or on-site platform for companies creating IIoT apps and devices.

Provides a range of tools and services to simplify app development and deployment.

Offers packaged solutions for monitoring, predictive maintenance, sensor management and other tasks.

Can deploy apps to over 500 telecomm data centers; supports secure, separate multi-tenancy.

Complimentary 30-day trial available. Learn more here.

Three, it’s an open, application-centric platform with built-in API developer and admin portals, software development kits and the like. It simplifies Cloud Fieldbus connectivity. It has smart rule wizards and industrial-strength security. You can create process diagrams populated with real-time data. And so on.

Cumulocity IoT offers a choice of capabilities for different needs. Say you want to commercialize your IoT platform. Cumulocity IoT can connect with some 500 cloud services. You can separate and manage your clients on one secure platform. If you see the IoT as a way to expand your products and services, it has all the tools and services to make it happen quickly.

This doesn’t scratch the surface of what seems like an impressive array of tools, which segues to the 30-day free trial. The Cumulocity IoT trial can help you prove your concept quickly with a few operations and rapid scaling of your deployment to over 20 global data centers. Today’s Check it Out link goes directly to the trial registration page (a demo can be arranged). Just make sure to browse behind the registration form to learn more about all Cumulocity IoT offers. Fascinating stuff.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE