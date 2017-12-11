PNY Makes Available PrevailPro Workstations

PNY Technologies, Inc. makes available PNY PREVAILPRO P4000 and P3000 ultra thin and light mobile workstations from its authorized reseller channel. PREVAILPRO is optimized for product designers, engineers, scientists, architects and other creative professionals.

PREVAILPRO’s balanced system architecture pairs NVIDIA Quadro P4000 or P3000 Pascal GPUs with Intel’s seventh-generation Core i7 CPU and HM175 Express Chipset to deliver professional features and stability, and the ability to drive up to four simultaneous displays at 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, or deliver mobile fully immersive VR experiences at scale (P4000).

PREVAILPRO Key Features

NVIDIA Quadro (Pascal) performance, features and ISV certifications;

workstation-class performance in a mobile, thin and light design (0.73-in. thin, 4.8 lbs);

15-in. VR-ready mobile workstation (PREVAIL PRO P4000);

P4000); drives up to four 4K UHD displays simultaneously;* and

Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 32GB DRAM, 512GB SSD and 2TB secondary HDD*.

PREVAILPRO mobile workstations are available from PNY Authorized Resellers and are distributed in the U.S. by Ingram and EXXACT and in Canada by SYNNEX.

For more details, visit PNY Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.