Point-Cloud Converter Updated

Arithmetica Ltd. has announced that it will release version 3 of its Pointfuse point-cloud conversion software next Monday, September 18, 2017. Pointfuse V3, the company says, offers a new approach to the processing of point-cloud data that produces 3D models that are 1:4 the size of the original point cloud. The company adds that Pointfuse V3 streamlines engineering and design workflows and that its automatic data conversion process reduces project costs when using 3D capture systems to supply data for third-party engineering design or architectural solutions.

Arithmetica describes Pointfuse as offering a powerful modeling engine that delivers a fast, precise and flexible way of converting large point-cloud data sets generated by laser scanners or photogrammetry into high-fidelity vector models. Pointfuse uses advanced statistical techniques to create vector models that can be manipulated using any industry-standard CAD system.

Among the enhancements debuting in Pointfuse V3 are “selectable surfaces” functionality and changes to the user interface as well as to its data processing algorithms that improved performance. Additionally, V3 has been optimized to reduce data size through reduced polygon counts.

Pointfuse V3’s selectable surfaces functionality, explains Arithmetica, provides a unique approach for categorizing objects within a 3D scene. This functionality enables surfaces within 3D models to be identified, grouped and classified within a mesh. This, the company adds, brings workflow efficiencies to a project that is not possible when working with point clouds or traditional mesh models.

The changes to the user interface and data processing algorithms make Pointfuse V3 faster than previous versions of the software. These changes are said to make converting point clouds to high-fidelity models a matter of minutes and simpler through one parameter, one-button processing.

Arithmetica reports that Pointfuse V3 significantly trims down the file size of 3D models created from point clouds while maintaining model fidelity by reducing the data density within each surface. This results in a reduction in model size by a factor of 10, making ongoing use of the model easier, faster and more efficient.

Pointfuse can import point-cloud data in common formats, and it can export 3D vector files in industry-standard formats as well as 2D files in DXF format. It can display point-cloud data in color and with textures. It also has a tool for measuring lines, polylines and polygons. Measurements are viewable on the model and can be exported into a CSV file.

“We have been working on Pointfuse V3 for some time, and the feedback from user testing is that the new functionality and features on offer are eagerly awaited, with some projects even being put on hold until it becomes available in the next few weeks,” commented Mark Senior, business development manager at Arithmetica, in a press statement.

Pointfuse point-cloud conversion software runs on 64-bit Windows workstations. Beginning with the introduction of V3 Pointfuse Arithmetica will offer a new monthly licensing option for those requiring Pointfuse’s capabilities on a project-by-project basis. Pointfuse remains available with an annual licensing option as well.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.