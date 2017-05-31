Pointwise Meshing Software Enhances Graphics

The latest release of Pointwise’s computational fluid dynamics (CFD) mesh generation software, while primarily a maintenance release, includes new graphics capabilities.

“CFD meshes are notable for resolving very small length scales and doing so on complex geometry, both of which pose visualization challenges,” says Pointwise’s president, John Chawner. “To address the former, the software’s graphics are now double precision by default. With respect to the latter, transparency is now an attribute that can be applied to the display of geometry and mesh surfaces.”

Pointwise Version 18.0 R3 also includes over two dozen smaller new features and several bug fixes.

The company’s Pointwise software generates structured, unstructured and hybrid meshes; interfaces with CFD solvers such as ANSYS FLUENT, STAR-CCM+, OpenFOAM, and SU2 as well as many neutral formats, such as CGNS; runs on Windows, Linux, and Mac; and has a scripting language, Glyph, that can automate CFD meshing.

For more info, visit Pointwise.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.