Pointwise Updates Mesh Generation Software

Pointwise has released the latest version of its CFD (computational fluid dynamics) mesh generation software. The company has extended its Tcl-based Glyph scripting language so that it can be called from any scripting language, including Python. Version 18.0 R2 also includes several other small new features and bug fixes.

According to the company, the new Glyph Server feature lets users execute scripts from within Pointwise written in the scripting language of their choice such as Python, Perl, Lua, and more. The only other required component is the Glyph client code for each language. Pointwise has shared the Glyph clients for Python and Perl on the Pointwise Glyph Script Exchange hosted on GitHub.

“The Glyph Server idea arose after talking to the customer who presented his work on ‘A Python Binding for the Pointwise Glyph Scripting Language’ at our user group meeting,” said John Chawner, Pointwise’s president. “Not only were we able to share new code with the customer to simplify his work but the conversation made us realize how to make Glyph callable from any scripting language.”

