Polyga Launches HDI Carbon 3D Scanner

Polyga has launched a new crossover structured-light 3D scanner, the HDI Carbon. This system can easily adapt to different scanning requirements while still being lightweight and portable to take on off-site projects.

At the core of the HDI Carbon is its custom molded carbon fiber frame. The system is flexible and lightweight at just 4.18 lbs. (1.9 kg). The HDI Carbon has a variable field of view. The 3D scanner enables users to scan objects of different sizes—all in one system. The system has two camera mounting positions on the carbon fiber frame to adjust the scanner’s diagonal field of view from 225mm to 600mm.

“The HDI Carbon showcases the best features of the 3D scanning systems in the HDI product line,” says Thomas Tong, president of Polyga Inc. “At one end of the spectrum, we have the HDI Advance which is known for its flexible field of view. At the other end, the HDI Compact is ultra slim and easy to take along for traveling. The HDI Carbon provides advantages from both systems into one convenient solution.”

HDI Carbon delivers industrial-grade 3D scanning results using two-megapixel industrial quality machine vision cameras. The system generates on average more than 4 million polygons per scan at an accuracy of up to 50 microns (0.0020-in.) for a 225 mm diagonal field of view. The system uses a LED projector for a long life span. It emits minimal heat, which reduces scan distortion for repeatable 3D scanning results.

For maximum portability, the scanner comes with its own travel case to take with you, wherever you need it. All the components fit inside the case for added protection. It’s crushproof, watertight and dustproof.

The HDI Carbon 3D scanning system is available for purchase today. The system comes with 3D scanning software, FlexScan3D, for 3D capture, advanced post-processing capabilities and quality inspection tools.

