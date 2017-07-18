Home / Design / Premier Farnell Launches Free CAD Library with TraceParts

Premier Farnell Launches Free CAD Library with TraceParts

Posted by: admin in Design, News July 18, 2017

Premier Farnell, development distributor, is partnering with TraceParts to provide CAD designs for 10,000 TE Connectivity products available to customers to download in multiple formats. Content provided within the library includes high-resolution images, technical documentation, attribution, features and benefits along with descriptions to assist customers with their design selection. Downloadable CAD files in multiple formats will include products from TE Connectivity brands specifically; Alcoswitch, AMP, P&B, Raychem and Schrack, and new products will be added on a regular basis.

Premier Farnell also provides CAD files for over 250,000 products on its websites.

“By partnering with TraceParts we are able to offer design engineers ready-made CAD files, reducing design hours and helping them get to prototyping their product more quickly,” says Chris Swetman, head of Technical Data Web Experience at Premier Farnell.

TraceParts is a digital media company for engineering. To use the service, engineers create an account on the TraceParts website allowing them to choose 3D CAD file they wish to use and then download the file.

For more info, visit Premier Farnell and TraceParts.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About admin

© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy