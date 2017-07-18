Premier Farnell Launches Free CAD Library with TraceParts

Premier Farnell also provides CAD files for over 250,000 products on its websites.

“By partnering with TraceParts we are able to offer design engineers ready-made CAD files, reducing design hours and helping them get to prototyping their product more quickly,” says Chris Swetman, head of Technical Data Web Experience at Premier Farnell.

TraceParts is a digital media company for engineering. To use the service, engineers create an account on the TraceParts website allowing them to choose 3D CAD file they wish to use and then download the file.

For more info, visit Premier Farnell and TraceParts.