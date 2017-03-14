Premier Farnell Launches tinyTILE for IoT Market

Premier Farnell launches tinyTILE, an Intel Curie module-based board that has been created in partnership with Intel. tinyTILE is the latest development to come from a partnership between Intel and Premier Farnell. This new board has been specifically designed for use in wearable and IoT designs for consumer and industrial edge products.

tinyTILE is a new low-power board offering features that are designed for “always-on” applications, such as social media, sports and fitness activities, as it enables quick and easy identification of action and motions, according to the companies. The module is packaged into a very small form factor measuring approximately 35 x 26 mm and runs a software platform created specifically for the Intel Curie module. tinyTILE can be programmed using either the Arduino IDE*, Intel’s own software – Intel Curie Open Developer Kit (ODK), or Anaren Atmosphere* – a cloud-based ecosystem that offers a complete end-to-end IoT solution.

With a general trend in emerging technologies for ever smaller design envelopes, developers are facing the challenge of increasing features and functionality while reducing product weight and size. Thanks to its compact design, tinyTILE is a solution for applications where space is limited. Key features of this new board include compute functionality, motion sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, pattern matching capabilities for optimized analysis of sensor data and battery charging capabilities.

“At Intel, we are excited about tinyTILE for two main reasons,” says James Jackson, vice president and general manager of Intel’s Maker & Innovator Group. “First, it is a great development board that provides access to the full potential of the Intel Curie module in a small, mobile-friendly form factor that can easily be integrated into products. Additionally, tinyTILE can be modified by the custom design services from Premier Farnell to enable highly optimized solutions.”

tinyTILE gives developers entry level access to begin developing IoT and wearables products at a lower cost, opening out the possibilities for future developments. tinyTILE has only been made possible thanks to the partnership with Intel with Premier Farnell being the sole manufacturer.

tinyTILE is available to buy from Newark element14 in North America and Farnell element14 in Europe.

For more information, visit tinyTile.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.