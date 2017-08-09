Proto Labs Expands 3D Printing Service with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion Technology

Proto Labs has added Multi Jet Fusion to its suite of 3D printing technologies. The production-grade 3D printing technology, developed by HP, builds fully functional plastic prototypes and production parts with mechanical properties.

HP selected Proto Labs as a foundational partner for its launch of Multi Jet Fusion technology. The collaboration is part of HP’s efforts to establish a global network of 3D printing service providers.

HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology uses an inkjet array to apply fusing and detailing agents across a bed of nylon powder, which are then fused by heating elements into a solid layer. The technology’s approach to binding powder results in more isotropic material properties and reportedly faster build speeds, the company notes.

Proto Labs now offers five different industrial 3D printing processes, producing plastic, metal and elastomeric components in as fast as one day.

For more info, visit HP and Proto Labs.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.