Proto Labs Introduces Rapid Insert Molding

Proto Labs Inc. recently launched its insert molding service, expanding on the company’s rapid injection molding offerings. This new capability can produce 25 to 10,000-plus insert-molded parts in 15 days or less, according to the company.

Insert molding is the process of overmolding thermoplastic material around a preformed component, or insert, to create a finished part that incorporates multiple materials. The inserts are generally metal parts that are used to reinforce the mechanical properties of the plastic part. The metal inserts are placed into the mold to form the part.

“As we help companies large and small accelerate their product development with our digital manufacturing methods, insert molding offers another important tool for these companies to make prototype or end-use parts as quickly as possible,” said Proto Labs CEO Vicki Holt.

A variety of components are manufactured with insert molding, and product designers and engineers frequently turn to the process to improve part strength while trimming part weight and reducing assembly costs, production time and labor.

