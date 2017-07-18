Proto Labs Launches On-Demand Manufacturing for Molded Production Parts

Proto Labs, a company that offers rapid injection molding prototyping services, now has added a suite of capabilities designed to address the prototyping and on-demand manufacturing needs of the low-volume, high-mix product segment.

“Since every manufacturing project is different, our two injection molding options let customers begin to focus on what is really needed from their tooling,” explains Becky Cater, global product manager for injection molding at Proto Labs.

The new on-demand manufacturing service reportedly offers competitive part pricing along with guaranteed lifetime mold maintenance and ownership.

In addition, Proto Labs is opening its first metrology lab for enhanced inspection reporting on end-use production parts. The metrology lab houses a range of standard inspection equipment, as well as 3D scanners that provide an automated 360-degree look at parts within minutes. In addition to the standard range of First Article inspection Reports, Proto Labs also offers a digital inspection report that includes a precision surface scan with a detailed color map for a direct CAD-to-scan comparison to quickly identify dimensional variances on parts.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.