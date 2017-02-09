Proximal Flow Sensors Now Available for Neonatal Applications

Sensirion, a manufacturer of sensors and sensor solutions for flow measurement and control and regulation of environmental parameters, presented a proximal flow sensor for flow measurements in respiratory applications used in neonatology and pediatrics at the MD&M West 2017 trade fair this week. This fully calibrated SFM3400 sensor is suited for OEM applications in medical ventilation and anesthesia for newborns and babies.

The new flow sensor is available as both a single-use solution (SFM3400-D) and a reusable solution (SFM3400-AW). The reusable version is able to withstand autoclave procedures, making it washable, autoclavable and cleanable. Both sensor versions are fully calibrated, making recalibration unnecessary. The SFM3400 mass flow meter completes Sensirion’s product range for flow measurements in medical technology.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.