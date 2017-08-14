PSSC Labs Integrates Intel Xeon Scalable Processors into HPC Solutions

PSSC Labs will offer Intel’s new Xeon Scalable Processors in its PowerServe line of HPC servers and PowerWulf line of HPC clusters. The integration provides PSSC Labs users to perform computing tasks including real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high-performance computing.

In additional to advanced architecture, the new processors feature a suite of platform innovations for enhanced application performance including Intel AVX-512, Intel Mesh Architecture, Intel QuickAssist, Intel Optane SSDs and Intel Omni-Path Fabric.

PSSC Labs’ PowerServe and PowerWulf HPC solutions offer high performance computing solutions for various applications across government, academic and commercial environments including: Design & Engineering, Life Sciences, Physical Science, Financial Services and Machine/Deep Learning.

Every PowerWulf Server and PowerServe Cluster come with three-year unlimited phone / email support package (additional year support available) with all support provided by a U.S.-based team of experienced engineers. Prices start at $2,495.

Intel Xeon Scalable Processor features advanced architecture (new core microarchitecture, new on-die interconnects and memory controllers); reported performance increase up to 1.65x versus the previous generation, and up to 5x OLTP warehouse workloads versus the current install base; up to 28 cores and up to 6 terabytes of system memory, and can scale to support two- to eight-socket systems; optimized computing, networ;, and storage performance on premise, through a network, or in the cloud; and 3.1x performance improvement in cryptography performance compared with the previous generation. The application can now run with less than 1% overhead with data-at-rest encryption turned on. Also, Intel Key Protection Technology is designed to enhance protection to security key attacks, according to the company.

For more info, visit PSSC Labs.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.