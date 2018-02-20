Psychic VR Lab’s STYLY Has Integrated “Google Poly” API

Psychic VR Lab provides a VR creation and distribution service, STYLY. STYLY is a cloud and browser-based VR editing and distribution service. It allows its users to explore and expand their imaginations and creativity by building VR content, with no programming or downloads required, the company reports. Creatives can create and share new worlds and experiences. Content in STYLY is automatically viewable in all major VR headsets. A drag-and-drop, cloud and browser-based VR development service that requires no coding, it serves as a gateway for anyone with an imagination to develop VR content, the company adds.

To date, there were thousands of preset 3D models within STYLY and also a feature that allows users to upload 3D models from 10+ tools, including Blender, Maya and Sketchup, in order to create their VR scenes. Thanks to this new “Google Poly” API, the amount of content that can be used has increased by thousands.

“Google Poly” is a platform where people can share 3D models. With this library of assets, users can build VR scenes in other platforms, such as in Google’s ARCore, Apple’s ARKit and now STYLY.

Before the API, users had to first download the 3D models from Google Poly and then upload them into STYLY. However, now that entire library can be accessed directly from within STYLY.

For more info, visit STYLY.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.