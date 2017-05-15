PTC, EY Align to Support IoT Business Model and More

PTC and EY have formed a strategic alliance to facilitate industry innovation and promote adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) business models using the ThingWorx industrial IoT platform from PTC. With this alliance, PTC and EY will co-create IoT solutions, based on the ThingWorx platform, to enable manufacturers to improve end-to-end product lifecycle management (PLM), including such functions as requirements management, product design, production, operations and service.

PTC and EY are long-time collaborators, having successfully completed a variety of IoT and PLM solution projects. As part of PTC’s global ecosystem, EY will have access to PTC platforms and solutions, which will serve to support its experience in supply chain and operations, IoT and Industrie 4.0, product lifecycle management, data analysis, cybersecurity and business transformation.

“Most companies lose contact with their products once they have left the factory floor,” says Dr. Christoph Kilger, EY advisory partner. “However, one must think in terms of a holistic process where operational data is collected to improve the product and maximize customer value. PTC’s IoT solutions enable end-to-end lifecycle management in an easy and user-friendly way. EY will contribute its knowledge and skills to help companies create smart manufacturing systems that enable them to adopt new business models and optimize current systems and processes.”

For more info, visit PTC and EY.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.