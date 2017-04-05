PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0 Released

PTC Inc. has released the latest version of its PTC Mathcad Prime engineering math software. PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0’s new capabilities allow users to show, solve and secure vital calculations more effectively, increasing their value and usefulness, according to the company. Key new features include the ability to protect proprietary information without compromising the ability to share it, equation wrapping and enhanced support for object linking and embedding (OLE).

PTC Mathcad Prime’s Area Locking and Protection capabilities have been expanded in version 4.0 with new security options. For non-critical data, users can now create an area surrounding the region they want to lock down then password protect it. With this in place, third parties can move around the worksheet and see everything, but they can’t make changes.

Starting with version 4.0, PTC Mathcad’s Area Locking and Protection functionality now also provides users with two options for securing intellectual property. One, users can now collapse proprietary Areas to hide them from view. Two, users can lock the Area display state, which denies all but users with the correct privilege level the ability to make an Area visible again.

To enhance the readability of calculations on paper or in a worksheet, PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0 now provides for equation wrapping. With equation wrapping, calculations will not disappear off the edge of the page. Instead, users can easily insert a line break at various operators and move down to the next line, and calculations can be wrapped as they are entered. PTC stresses that this is strictly visual and has no impact on the calculations.

PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0 also sees OLE support enhancements. Enhanced OLE support allows users to embed content from other applications into worksheets as well as copy and paste multiple regions of a worksheet into a Microsoft Word document.

These enhancements can reduce the time spent switching between applications or trying to coordinate work, explains PTC.

The company adds that PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0 also incorporates performance enhancements that streamline workflows through improved management of larger, complex worksheets. PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0 complements the recently released version 4.0 of the PTC Creo 3D CAD software for product design.

“Products are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which puts pressure on those doing the complex engineering calculations behind products,” says Paul Sagar, vice president of CAD product management, PTC, in a press statement. “With PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0, users will find it easier and faster to develop, work with and share these calculations across applications and organizations. And that means better products can get to market earlier.”

A 30-day fully functional trial of PTC Mathcad Prime 4.0 comes with the download of PTC Mathcad Express "free-for-life" engineering math software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.