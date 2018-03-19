PTC Releases Creo 5.0 CAD Solution

PTC announces Creo 5.0, the latest release of its Creo computer-aided design (CAD) software, which enables users to go from concept to manufacturing in one design environment. Creo 5.0 introduces five capabilities for product design and features key productivity enhancements.

With Creo 5.0, concepts can be transformed into smart, connected products, bridging the physical and digital worlds with augmented reality (AR) capabilities in every seat, according to PTC. Creo 5.0 also introduces capabilities in the areas of topology optimization, additive and subtractive manufacturing, computational fluid dynamics and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

Topology Optimization

The new Creo Topology Optimization Extension automatically creates optimized designs based on a defined set of objectives and constraints. This enables creation of optimized and efficient parts.

Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing

Creo enables users to design, optimize, print check and additively manufacture parts without multiple pieces of software. Creo 5.0 introduces the Creo Additive Manufacturing Plus Extension for Materialise, which extends these capabilities to metal parts, allowing ability to print production-grade parts directly from Creo. Additionally, the extension allows users to connect to the Materialise online library of print drivers and profiles.

The new Creo Mold Machining extension provides high-speed machining capabilities optimized for molds, dies, electrodes and prototype machining. Creo 5.0 supports three-axis and 3+2 positioning machining.

Creo Flow Analysis

The Creo Flow Analysis extension is a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solution, which allows designers, engineers and analysts to simulate fluid flow issues directly within Creo. The workflow between CAD and CFD allows users to integrate analysis early and often . The software is purpose-built specifically for the design engineer and is easy to use, directly integrated within Creo.

Productivity Improvements

Creo 5.0 also includes key productivity improvements for tproduct design, such as an improved user interface, geometry creation with sketch regions and volume helical sweeps. Other enhancements include improvements to surfacing, sheet metal design and the application of draft features involving rounds. Users can also now design in Creo while maintaining perspective display mode.

The Creo Collaboration Extension for Autodesk Inventor enables organizations to consolidate onto a single CAD system, enabling them to reduce the cost and effort associated with maintaining multiple systems and integrations, and enabling better data reuse and resource sharing. Creo 5.0 will now support bidirectional exchange of both parts and assemblies with Autodesk Inventor.

For more information, visit PTC.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.