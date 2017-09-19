PTC Transfers Global Headquarters to Boston

PTC has announced plans to move its global headquarters to Boston’s Seaport District. PTC will bring more than 1,000 employees and 30 years of technology innovation to the site of the city’s Innovation District, according to PTC.

PTC will occupy the top half of a newly-constructed 17-story building, located at 121 Seaport Boulevard, in early 2019. Skanska, a global development and construction firm, has focused on sustainability in all aspects of the building’s design. In addition, an Augmented Reality “walking museum” is planned for a pedestrian promenade adjacent to the building, celebrating the Boston Seaport’s maritime history.

PTC expects its new headquarters will be occupied by employees across all company operations, including executive leadership, customer success, research and development, sales, marketing, finance, and legal teams.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.