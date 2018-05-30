Public Web Portal Launched to Support Simulation for All

The new web portal Revolution-In-Simulation.Org (Rev-Sim.org) was launched to support an industry-wide movement to make engineering simulation more accessible, efficient and reliable; for CAE experts and for non-specialists, the “Democratization of Simulation” to accelerate innovation.

The Revolution in Simulation initiative (aka, Rev-Sim) is a collaborative effort among simulation experts, industry end users and solution providers, sharing a mission to create an open community to access and share useful, vendor-agnostic information. The portal provides end users with knowledge and solutions for democratizing simulation; it’s not another forum to market products and services.

The Rev-Sim.org website provides access to the latest success stories, news, articles, whitepapers, thought leadership blogs, presentations, videos, webinars, best practices and other reference materials to help industry democratize the power of simulation across their engineering, manufacturing, service, supply chain and R&D organizations. Site visitors are encouraged to ask questions and participate in discussions with industry peers and moderators who are identified by their subject matter expertise and to contribute to this community effort. There is also access to simulation specialists, industry organizations and special interest discussion groups, along with software and consulting service providers, to accelerate the return on a company’s simulation investments.

“Extending simulation across the entire product development team is critical for today’s compressed product cycles,” says Rev-Sim.org Co-Founding Principal Malcolm Panthaki. “When it takes days or weeks of experts’ time to analyze a design iteration, it is hardly surprising that CAE has not achieved its potential impact on product development. The faster and more automatically new designs can be analyzed by experts and non-experts, the more alternatives can be considered.

“Rev-Sim.org was developed to fuel this democratization movement,” Panthaki adds. “This public website provides educational resources and builds a collaborative community to help significantly increase the value of a company’s simulation (CAE) investments through the democratization of simulation.”

Revolution in Simulation acknowledges its founding sponsors – ASSESS, Comet Solutions, EASA, ESRD, Front End Analytics, NAFEMS, PLM Alliances, VCollab who are demonstrating their market leadership by supporting the initiative with their expertise, time and funding to the development of the Rev-Sim website.

