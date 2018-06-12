Purdue Polytechnic Institute and Anark Partner to Deliver Digital Thread Curriculum

Anark has been selected by the Department of Computer Graphics Technology in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute to provide automated model-based enterprise (MBE) publishing and collaboration software and training material that will offer university students and professional education program participants with access to tools, technology and courseware materials.

The Department of Computer Graphics Technology offers an academic major in virtual product integration (VPI), using industry-class tools and methods, including programs about effective techniques and processes that support modern MBE and product lifecycle management (PLM) environments, the digital thread concept, and internet of things (IoT) implementation for OEMs and their suppliers. Purdue Polytechnic also houses the PLM Center of Excellence, a high-TRL research center that is focused on the study of digital product and process data, as well as PLM methods and tools.

“We are excited to partner with Anark to further extend Purdue’s advanced educational and professional training course offerings that prepare students with access to the tools, technology and expertise they need to successfully deploy high-impact MBE-enabled digital thread initiatives within their organizations,” says Nathan Hartman, Dauch Family Professor of Advanced Manufacturing, director of the PLM Center of Excellence, and head of the Department of Computer Graphics Technology at Purdue University. “Anark Core and MBEWeb are proven solutions that successfully enable the MBE and Digital Thread applications for many industry-leading manufacturing OEMs and suppliers on a global scale, which are exactly the types of companies for whom our students innovate during their careers.”

Anark Core and MBEWeb enable the ability to publish critical engineering, manufacturing and operational data into role-specific 3D PDF documents and HTML5 web content to promote connected, information-rich data exchange and collaboration on virtually any device along the Digital Thread.

Anark’s solutions also support for MIL-STD-31000A compliant MBE processes.

“Anark is very proud to partner with Purdue Polytechnic Institute to support its advanced educational and professional training programs,” says Stephen Collins, president and CEO of Anark. “Purdue is a leading educational institute in the field of Model-Based Enterprise, Digital Thread and IoT, and we look forward to working closely with the faculty to ensure that their students and continuing education professionals work with the state-of-the-art tools and technologies that successfully empower the digital transformation of many industry-leading global OEMs and their suppliers.”

Purdue Polytechnic will deploy Anark Core and MBEWeb as incorporated elements to its engineering and continuing education programs, and the software will also be installed and accessible as part of the new Digital Manufacturing Enterprise Testbed facility at the Indiana Manufacturing Institute. Purdue and Anark will work together to develop new courseware offerings.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.