Purpose-built for High Performance Hyperscale Workloads

Dell EMC is introducing the PowerEdge™ C6420 Server, specifically targeted for high performance hyperscale workloads. With four nodes in a 2U form factor, and powered by the latest Intel® Xeon Processor Scalable Family (formerly Skylake), with optional integrated Omni-Path fabric, it maximizes density, scalability and energy efficiency per rack unit.

Businesses employing hyperscale computing are concerned about three key areas:

1. Adapting and scaling with new business and customer needs. The PowerEdge C6420 Server supports dynamic business needs in scale-out environments, where performance and density go hand-in-hand. With direct liquid cooling options, it supports high thermal design power (TDP) processors for even higher performance. Non-volatile memory express (NVMe) drives, and fabrics such as Intel® Omni-Path Architecture and Mellanox® InfiniBand can be added for even higher scalability. This makes the PowerEdge C6420 Server an ideal solution for hyperscale compute workloads requiring high scalability and high performance, such as HPC and big data analytics.

2. Operating efficiently by leveraging skilled resources for non-maintenance tasks. With intelligent automation features, the PowerEdge C6420 Server simplifies systems management and helps to free up precious IT skilled resources for business-critical activities. Designed for web scale, it does not neglect system management.

Basic management is available with a base BMC option, including a virtual console and virtual media.

Optionally, the Integrated Dell Remote Access (iDRAC) with Lifecycle Controller and Redfish® API can be leveraged for advanced management and scripting support.

Comprehensive embedded, agent-free management, a suite of built-in diagnostic tools with a clear and consistent UI, and predictive alerts make diagnosing and troubleshooting efficient.

3. Protecting customers and businesses from ever-present IT security threats. Every PowerEdge server is designed as part of a cyber resilient architecture, integrating security into the full server lifecycle. By considering each aspect of system security, from design to retirement, Dell EMC delivers a worry-free, secure infrastructure without compromise. A secure component supply chain ensures protection, from factory to the data center.