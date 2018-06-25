QuickerSim CFD Toolbox for MATLAB Version 2.3 Released

QuickerSim CFD Toolbox for MATLAB version 2.3 provides a series of new functionalities and efficiency improvements, allowing users to tackle a broader range of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) cases. The tools included in the latest release are said to improve reliability, performance and speed of CFD simulations as well as user experience. A key feature of the latest release is a memory efficiency upgrade—now users can perform CFD simulations on laptops and home computers with limited RAM.

Following are some updates and new features of the latest QuickerSim CFD Toolbox for MATLAB:

Accuracy improvements and 3D implementation of the k-l turbulence model

Radiation heat transfer in 2D and 3D – surface-to-surface models

New iterative solver for large linear systems of equations allowing simulation of complex cases even on laptops and home PCs. The solver takes advantage of Krylov subspace methods such as GMRES as well as the Algebraic Multigrid method.

Cuthill-McKee Renumeration for MATLAB’s native direct solver for improved performance.

New input/output functions for integration with external CFD software such as Import and export of FLUENT meshes; dedicated function for export of data to ParaView; and Mesh import in binary format for GMSH.

Improvement of postprocessing tools

Scripted mesh generation for basic geometries

Improved manipulation of mesh order

QuickerSim is an engineering software development and consulting company. It is also a product partner of The MathWorks Inc. It was founded by two PhD candidates in Computational Fluid Dynamics from the Warsaw University of Technology based on their experience from a number of scientific and industrial projects around the world. The company’s mission is to deliver very efficient CFD environment as well as top quality services in engineering.

For more info, visit QuickerSim.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.