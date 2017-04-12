Home / Prototype/Manufacture / Rapid Manufacturing Helps Lockheed Martin Drone Take Flight

April 12, 2017

 

To get its new Indago quadcopter off the ground and into a soaring market for commercial drones, Lockheed Martin turned to Proto Labs for our rapid prototyping and on-demand production capabilities. The aerospace, defense, and technology giant used Proto Labs’ automated design for manufacturability (DFM) and quoting system to quickly move its drone from 3D-printed prototypes to injection-molded parts, and accelerate its time to market. Read more about the development of Lockheed Martin’s drone at protolabs.com.

