Re-Imagine Digital Audio Visual User Experience with Grayhill’s Touch Encoder

Grayhill, Inc.’s new Touch Encoder helps digital audio/visual product development engineers enhance user experience and simplify designs for equipment controls. Combining multiple buttons, trackballs and switches into one product, the Touch Encoder can be useful for thousands of digital audio visual applications, including a wide range of audio/video mixing tasks. Instead of moving around using multiple knobs to tweak audio/video functions, sound engineers can keep their hands in one spot and perform all the functions from one control.

Designers use an intuitive tablet development app that lets them personalize multi-touch gestures, generate images, customize the display and trigger the logic without needing a software engineer to configure the device.

Key Advantages

no look operation;

supports multiple configuration options;

easier and less costly to support multiple languages;

supports tap, swipe and rotation gestures;

consolidates multiple component functionalities;

sealed construction; and

impact resistant.

